Ohio State vs. Michigan State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 3 Ohio State hits the road for the first time all season as it faces Big Ten East foe Michigan State. While both teams were among the best in the division last season, there has been a widening gap in the first weeks of 2022 as the Buckeyes have Mostly lived up to their expectation of being a Championship contender while Michigan State is 0-3 against Power Five opponents.

Ohio State has dealt with injury issues to key Offensive weapons yet remains one of the most well-rounded teams in the country. Only Alabama can match OSU in boasting a top-10 ranking in both total offense and total defense heading into the weekend, and the Buckeyes’ depth has even gotten tested with the decision to remain aggressive deep into lopsided wins. Ohio State has scored touchdowns in 18 of the 20 Quarters it has played while getting off to a 5-0 start beating opponents by an average of 34 points. Even when the backups are in — which they will be in this game — the talent and motivation of this Ohio State program has risen to the occasion.

Michigan State will look to upset the Buckeyes’ rhythm and prove to be a tougher test than the oddsmakers are expecting. Keep it locked here for live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Ohio State at Michigan State.