Ohio State vs. Maryland score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 2 Ohio State is pulling away from Maryland after scoring a late touchdown to end the third quarter and take a 27-13 lead. The Buckeyes leaned heavily on running back Dallan Hayden on the drive, handing him the ball nine times in 11 plays for 45 yards and the 3-yard touchdown.

The touchdown helped cap off a 17-0 run for the Buckeyes as all three phases of the game improved in the third quarter. Ohio State blocked a punt deep in Maryland territory to set up a 14-yard touchdown drive and an 8-yard scamper from Hayden in the period. The Buckeyes, however, have rushed for just 80 yards against the Terrapins defense.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has completed 21 of 28 passes for 190 yards but mustered just 10 yards in the critical third quarter. Nine different receivers have caught at least one pass, while Dontay Demus leads with five catches for 67 yards. Maryland punted on all three drives in the third quarter, including the block.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has cleared the 200-yard mark but is completing just 14 of 24 passes against an inconsistent Maryland defense. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way with 68 yards. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way as Ohio State Battles Maryland in a Big Ten showdown.