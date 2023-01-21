Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven computer models

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be looking to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State has lost all five of those games by seven points or less, including Wednesday’s 63-60 setback at Nebraska. Iowa has been trending in the opposite direction, winning four straight games coming into this matchup.

Tipoff is set for 2 pm ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5. Before Entering any Iowa vs. Ohio State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Ohio State -3.5

Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under: 154 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State -170, Iowa +143

Ohio State vs. Iowa picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Why Ohio State can cover

Iowa has struggled to maintain its form away from home, losing four of its last five road games coming into this matchup. The Hawkeyes have not played on the road since Jan. 8, so the atmosphere could play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game. Ohio State is motivated to get back on track after losing five games by a total of 19 points, with one of those losses being a 71-69 setback to then-No. 1 Purdue.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh continues to have a fantastic season for the Buckeyes, recording his third straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Nebraska on Wednesday. Senior forward Justice Sueing and junior forward Zed Key are combining for more than 25 points and 12 rebounds per game. Ohio State tends to play well on Saturdays, covering the spread at an 11-4 clip in its last 15 such games.

Why Iowa can cover

These teams are trending in completely different directions right now, as Iowa has won four straight games and Ohio State has lost five in a row. The Buckeyes have played three games in the last nine days, while Iowa has had a full week to rest since cruising to an 81-67 win against Maryland. Iowa was supposed to face Northwestern on Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats’ program.

The Buckeyes have been within one possession of the lead inside two minutes left in regulation in all five games during their losing skid, so they have a major mental hurdle to overcome, especially against an Iowa team that has won four of the last six meetings between these teams. Junior forward Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 21.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, making him an early contender for the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Iowa has covered the spread in six of its last nine road games, while Ohio State is winless against the spread in its last five games.

How to make Iowa vs. Ohio State Picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.