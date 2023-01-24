Ohio State vs. Illinois odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven model

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be looking to build on their first win since New Year’s Day when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. Ohio State snapped its five-game losing streak with a 93-77 win against Iowa on Saturday, easily covering the 3.5-point spread. Illinois had won four straight games prior to its 80-65 setback against Indiana last Thursday, so it will be looking to get back on track.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 4 points in the latest Illinois vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144.5.

Illinois vs. Ohio State spread: Illinois -4

Illinois vs. Ohio State over/under: 144 points

Illinois vs. Ohio State money line: Illinois -180, Ohio State +152

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois was dealing with some fatigue heading into its game against Indiana last week, as it had been playing multiple games per week for three straight weeks. The Illini have had plenty of time to rest since that loss, so they should be a much fresher team coming into this matchup. Meanwhile, Ohio State is on the road for the third time in four games, and it has lost five of its last six games.

Buckeyes forward Zed Key injured his left knee after a dunk with 21 seconds remaining against Iowa, and his availability for this game is unknown. Key is the team’s third-leading scorer (12.1) and leading rebounder (8.1), so his absence would be a huge blow. Illinois has won and covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Ohio State has only won and covered once in its last six games.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State’s losing streak was not nearly as bad as it sounds, with all five losses coming by seven points or less. The Buckeyes were able to put that skid to rest on Saturday, rolling to a 93-77 win as small favorites against Iowa. Star freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 27 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including a 4 of 5 mark from 3-point range.

Veteran guard Isaac Likekele added a double-double for the Buckeyes, scoring a season-high 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Illinois is coming off one of its worst showings of the year, losing to Indiana by 15 points despite being a 6-point favorite. Ohio State has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 trips to Illinois, and it has won 11 of the last 15 meetings outright.

