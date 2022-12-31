Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl predictions

Follow Michael Chen

The Prediction

This one is so tough for me to predict. On one hand, I’m buying the underdog mentality, the disrespect, and the fact that the Buckeyes have nothing to lose and can play free and easy. On the other hand, the realist in me comes into play. Georgia has coasted through the tough SEC and has some very impressive wins on their resume.

At the end of the day, I think this game comes down to which defense can make the most plays at the end of the game. Unfortunately for Ohio State, it hasn’t been the same defense down the stretch while Georgia has been consistently impressive. The Buckeye in me hurts to say they will lose, but the realist in me can’t come up with a real reason why they will win. I really hope I’m wrong.

Score

Ohio State 35, Georgia 28

List Five reasons Ohio State can beat Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl









View

6 items



List Keys for Ohio State to defeat Georgia in the Peach Bowl









View

6 items



Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.