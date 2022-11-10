Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball Picks for Nov. 10 by proven model

Teams who opened the season with big wins on Monday Clash when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers meet the Ohio State Buckeyes in non-conference action on Thursday. The Buccaneers (1-0), who finished sixth in the Big South Southern Division at 1-15 and 6-25 overall a year ago, opened the 2022-23 season with an 83-52 win over Toccoa Falls College, a Division II school. The Buckeyes (1-0), who tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 12-8 and were 20-12 overall last season, defeated Robert Morris 91-53 on Monday. Ohio State Returns just four players from last year’s roster and just three that have played a game in an Ohio State uniform prior to this season.

Tipoff from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 6:30 pm ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Buckeyes are 25-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.5. Before locking in any Charleston Southern vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern spread: Ohio State -25

Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern over/under: 142.5 points

CSO: The Buccaneers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight-up record

OSU: The Buckeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. a team with a winning percentage above .600

Why Ohio State can cover

Although the Buckeyes have virtually a whole new roster, one of the team’s cornerstones returns in senior Justice Sueing, who had missed nearly a year with an abdominal issue. In the win over Robert Morris, Sueing led Ohio State with 20 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists. The 20 were just two points off his OSU career high. Sueing, who played two seasons at California, is in his third year with the Buckeyes. In 97 career games, including 93 starts, he is averaging 12.9 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Also expected to power the offense is freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh. Sensabaugh scored 17 points in the season opener on 62.5 percent from the field. He was Florida’s Gatorade Player of the year in 2022, and averaged 25.1 points and 7.2 rebounds, while leading Lake Highland Prep to the state semifinals. He also connected on 89 3-pointers last year.

Why Charleston Southern can cover

Sophomore Claudell Harris Jr. had the hot hand for the Buccaneers in the opener. He came off the bench to score 26 points on 7 of 16 shooting, while grabbing five rebounds. He played 28 minutes and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Harris played in 31 games a year ago, including 14 starts, averaging 28 minutes, 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists per game. He also connected on 32.8% of his 3-pointers.

Also helping power the offense in the opening-night win was sophomore forward Taje’ Kelly. Kelly finished with 12 points on 6 of 12 shooting, and grabbed nine rebounds and two assists. He played in 31 games in 2021-22, making eight starts. He averaged 20.8 minutes, 9.2 points, four rebounds and one-half block and one-half steal per game.

