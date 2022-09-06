Ohio State vs. Arkansas State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Ohio State is coming off a statement, coming from behind win over fifth-ranked Notre Dame last weekend and looks ahead to a meeting against Arkansas State in Week 2.

There’s some concern about top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, but the Buckeyes have plenty of talent in reserve to take his place in the meantime.

