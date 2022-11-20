Ohio State volleyball falters in B1G race with back-to-back losses to unranked opponents

Ohio State volleyball went on a brilliant stretch throughout the month of November, climbing all the way to No. 5 in the country on the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes have since faltered in a bad weekend.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes Dialed up a huge weekend to climb into a tie for the lead atop the B1G standings. Ohio State beat No. 15 Purdue on the road and toppled No. 4 Nebraska to make a mess of the standings in the conference.

Heading into the weekend, Ohio State had one loss in the conference to tie Wisconsin atop the B1G. Nebraska stood one game behind those teams in the standings.

Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State is now behind those two teams after losses to unranked Maryland Friday night on the road and unranked Indiana at home on Sunday.

In that match, Ohio State faced a 2-1 deficit entering the 4th set but battled back. The Buckeyes forced a 5th set with a 25-20 win but wound up losing the 5-set thriller with a 16-14 final in the 5th set.

DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and it’s the best offer yet. Signup for your account now, and DraftKings will give you an extra $200 in free bets when Ohio launches sports betting on January 1.

While Ohio State is still barely alive in the B1G picture (for now), it is a massive dent in a program that was firing on all cylinders just one week ago. Hopefully, the Buckeyes can regroup heading towards the end of the regular season and tournament play.