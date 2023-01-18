Ohio State v Nebraska: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ohio State will continue its conference road streak as it travels to Nebraska today. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall this season and just 2-4 in conference play ranking them No. 10 in the Big Ten. After beating Rutgers earlier this season and Northwestern on the road, they have since lost four straight conference games starting with Purdue and going through Maryland, Minnesota and most recently Rutgers on the road. Brice Sensabaugh leads the team averaging 16.9 points per game. In the tough loss to Rutgers, they put in 20 points and 11 rebounds leading the team in both. Zed Key and Sean McNeil both had 11 points in the loss as well.

How to Watch Ohio State at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Cornhuskers are an even .500 at 9-9 on the season, but they are also just 2-5 against Big Ten opponents ranking one spot lower than Ohio State in the conference. Their last game ended in a road loss to Purdue, the conference’s best team, 73-55.

In that loss, team leader Derrick Walker had 19 points and six rebounds with four assists and two steals. Guard Keisei Tominaga had 16 points as one of only three in double figures for the team.

