Ohio State v Nebraska: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ohio State v Nebraska: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online

Ohio State will continue its conference road streak as it travels to Nebraska today. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall this season and just 2-4 in conference play ranking them No. 10 in the Big Ten. After beating Rutgers earlier this season and Northwestern on the road, they have since lost four straight conference games starting with Purdue and going through Maryland, Minnesota and most recently Rutgers on the road. Brice Sensabaugh leads the team averaging 16.9 points per game. In the tough loss to Rutgers, they put in 20 points and 11 rebounds leading the team in both. Zed Key and Sean McNeil both had 11 points in the loss as well.

