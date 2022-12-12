Ohio State Up To No. 23 In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Ohio State men’s basketball program moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday, with senior guard Tanner Holden hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

Ohio State returns to action on Saturday against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff against the Tar Heels, who are 6-4 overall, is set for 3 pm

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | Five Overreactions To College Basketball’s First Month | Texas Head Coach Chris Bear Arrested On Felony Assault Charge | Memphis Assistant Larry Brown Steps Down Due To Health Concerns

The Buckeyes are one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 1 Purdue, No. 14 Indiana, No. 18 Illinois, No. 20 Maryland and No. 22 Wisconsin, which was not ranked last week.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Purdue (27) Virginia (19) UConn (15) Alabama Houston Tennessee Texas Kansas Arizona Arkansas Baylor Duke Kentucky Indiana Gonzaga UCLA Mississippi State Illinois Auburn Maryland TCU Badger State Ohio State Virginia Tech Miami (Fla.)

—–

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We’d love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

—–

Scroll to Continue

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains At No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Ohio State No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Photos from Ohio State’s 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class “Really Exceptional On Paper”

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann’s Tenure

—–

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!