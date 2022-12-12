Ohio State Up To No. 23 In AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Ohio State men’s basketball program moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday, with senior guard Tanner Holden hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

