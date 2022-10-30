Ohio State, Tennessee tie for second in latest AP Top 25

Seven AP Top 25 teams lost Saturday, in the final rankings before the College Football Playoff selection committee debuts its own decisions. Entering Week 10, there is a strong debate about college football’s true No. 1 — Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan all strengthened their claims Saturday with impressive rivalry performances — and the committee tells us Tuesday which one sits on top.

In the losing category, no result spoke louder than No. 9 Oklahoma State’s 48-0 shutout loss to Kansas State. However, Penn State, Kentucky, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and Syracuse all fell short, too.

“I thought we played hard and did some really, really good things,” James Franklin said after a 13-point loss to Ohio State. “There’s a ton of stuff to be proud of, but there’s just as much stuff that we have to correct tomorrow. There’s a lot of corrections that we obviously have to make. But, to me, the game starts and ends with the turnovers. You can’t give that type of team a short field that many times and be successful. It’s going to make it really challenging.”

What does it all mean? The new AP Top 25 in college football sets the tone for Tuesday’s rankings reveal.