Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson to miss College Football Playoff, undergo surgery for foot injury

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will not play against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl semifinal and will be unavailable for the College Football Playoff with the Buckeyes star requiring surgery on an injured foot. Henderson told the Columbus Dispatch that he’s been playing through a fracture and a torn ligament in his left foot, and the sophomore has been in and out of the lineup since suffering the injury in September.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson told The Dispatch. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there.”

Henderson says he hurt his foot on a touchdown run against Toledo on Sept. 17, and was “never at 100%” the rest of the season.

“It’s real painful,” Henderson said. “I Barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

Henderson finished the regular season as the second-leading rusher for the No. 4 Buckeyes with 571 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games of action. The injury issues have been a disappointing development for a highly anticipated sophomore season after Henderson set a new Ohio State freshman record with 19 total touchdowns (15 rushing, four receiving) in 2021 and collected numerous Freshman All-America honors, as well as being named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year.

With Henderson in and out of the lineup, junior Miyan Williams has emerged as the Buckeyes top running back with 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. But even he dealt with injury issues late in the year, forcing Ohio State to turn to its third and even fourth options at the position. True freshman Dallan Hayden delivered a pair of 100-yard performances in November, and with Henderson officially scratched from the lineup for the playoffs, it’s likely that he’ll be preparing for an expanded role against the stout Georgia defense.