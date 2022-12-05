Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba explains the College Football Playoff decision

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he will prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft and not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia.

“I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything,” Smith-Njigba said to ESPN on Monday.

“The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the Doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs.”

Smith-Njigba Originally came into the 2022 college football season poised to break out as arguably the nation’s premier wide receiver talent.

