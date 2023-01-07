Ohio State signee WR Carnell Tate catches a touchdown pass in the All-American Bowl

Ohio State doesn’t have just one star receiver on his way to Columbus during this off-season, they have multiple. One of them scored earlier in the All-American Bowl, Brandon Inniss, and another, Carnell Tate, joined in on the action.

Tate has been targeted plenty by UCLA signee Dante Moore, having a solid game but he put an exclamation point on his performance with this second quarter catch. Moore found Tate streaking over the middle of the field, threw a great ball that the future Buckeye caught and ran into the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown strike. It was a big time play by Tate.

The play went for 29-yards and surely confirmed what Ohio State head Coach Ryan Day and wide receivers Coach Brian Hartline saw during Tate’s recruitment. It’s a position room that is deep and talented.

