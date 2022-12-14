Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson undergoes surgery, will miss College Football Playoff

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson released a statement that seemed to imply he will not be able to play in the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia. The Buckeyes star has battled through foot injuries this year. The Columbus Dispatch‘s Bill Rabinowitz confirmed that Henderson will have surgery on his foot. He is expected to miss the playoffs.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god has bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever..” Henderson wrote on Twitter.

Henderson told the Dispatch that he tried to push through the pain, but it became unbearable.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it’s gotten that bad since the third game,” Henderson said. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there. It’s real painful. I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I played in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

Henderson was initially injured against Toledo on Sept. 17, but returned to the field and rushed for 131 yards in a 52-21 thumping of Wisconsin. He was injured again against Michigan State after logging 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

“The culture here is just fine,” Henderson previously wrote on Twitter. “You try and come practice/ play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week.. My Brothers know I’ve been trying to do whatever it takes to fight alongside them every week. Carry on..”

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday that he did not have a status update for Henderson moving forward.

“I’ll probably give you an update on Trey here probably in the next few days,” Day said. “I don’t really have an update on where he is right now, you know, as we kind of get off the road . So it’s kind of like that with everybody. And I’m not sure exactly when we’ll give an injury update on this, we’ll have to talk about that. But as I get off the road, we’ll get back to you is that one.”

Henderson was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Buckeyes a season ago as a true freshman. Ohio State running back Miyan Williams also has been hampered by injury and it’s led to the emergence of freshman ball carrier Dallan Hayden. In the last two games against Indiana and Maryland, the freshman rushed for a combined 248 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries. This included career highs in carries (27), rushing yards (146) and rushing touchdowns (3) last week against Maryland.

Henderson signed with the Buckeyes in 2021 out of Hopewell (Va.) High School. A five-star prospect in the Top247, he ranked as the No. 11 player nationally, No. 1 running back and No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia.

Raymond Lucas Jr. contributed to this report.