Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 Entering Week 5

Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 Entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. Entering Week 4and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.

“As good as this feels and as much as we want to celebrate this, we can’t spend too much time patting ourselves on the back after this thing, which is hard because it’s one heck of a win for us,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said, via Bucknuts. “To play like we did tonight, it was a lot of work, I’m very proud of our team; I’m proud of our players, proud of the way the defense came in and some of the guys stepped up.

“We saw a lot of good to go around in this game, but the tough thing is you don’t have too much time to talk about that; you have to be on to the next team. We’ll try to enjoy this the best we can Tonight and a little bit tomorrow.”

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ ranking of every FBS team after Week 4: