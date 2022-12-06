Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia football in the College Football Playoff

As has been the case for much of the season, Ohio State will not have one of its top receivers when it takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The school announced that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the game as he will begin to prepare for the NFL draft.

“He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said in a statement released by the school. “We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”