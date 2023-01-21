Ohio State players playing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional round
One of the most wonderful times of the year is taking place right now if you’re a fan of the game of American football. That’s because the 2023 NFL Playoffs are in full bloom. Now that Super Wildcard weekend is out of the way, we now get into the Divisional round and there are still plenty of former Ohio State football players alive and well.
In fact, if you’re keeping count, there are still 13 former Buckeyes (14 if you count Joe Burrow) in action this weekend and we’ve got all of them for you and how to watch each and every one if that’s something you are up to
Here’s all former Ohio State players you can still follow as the country’s most popular sport gets ready to hit the airwaves again this weekend for what should be some compelling NFL playoff matchups.
Eli Apple, Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m
Broadcast | CBS
Vonn Bell, Safety – Cincinnati Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m
Broadcast | CBS
Nick Bosa, Defensive End – San Francisco 49ers
Game Details
Opponent | Dallas Cowboys
Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Noah Brown, Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys
Game Details
Opponent | San Francisco 49ers
Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Joe Burrow, Quarterback – Cincinnati Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m
Broadcast | CBS
*Played for Ohio State before transferring to LSU
Drue Chrisman, Punter – Cincinnati Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m
Broadcast | CBS
Wyatt Davis, Offensive Line – New York Giants
Game Details
Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles
Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back – Dallas Cowboys
Game Details
Opponent | San Francisco 49ers
Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Luke Farrell, Tight End – Jacksonville Jaguars
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m
Broadcast | NBC
DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle – Jacksonville Jaguars
Game Details
Opponent | Kansas City Chiefs
Game Location | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m
Broadcast | NBC
Malik Hooker, Safety – Dallas Cowboys
Game Details
Opponent | San Francisco 49ers
Game Location | Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Sam Hubbard, Defensive End – Cincinnati Bengals
Game Details
Opponent | Buffalo Bills
Game Location | Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Game Time | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 p.m
Broadcast | CBS
Trey Sermon, Running Back – Philadelphia Eagles
Game Details
Opponent | New York Giants
Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Nick Vannett, Tight End – New York Giants
Game Details
Opponent | Philadelphia Eagles
Game Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Game Time | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m
Broadcast | Fox
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
.