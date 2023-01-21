Ohio State players playing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional round

One of the most wonderful times of the year is taking place right now if you’re a fan of the game of American football. That’s because the 2023 NFL Playoffs are in full bloom. Now that Super Wildcard weekend is out of the way, we now get into the Divisional round and there are still plenty of former Ohio State football players alive and well.

In fact, if you’re keeping count, there are still 13 former Buckeyes (14 if you count Joe Burrow) in action this weekend and we’ve got all of them for you and how to watch each and every one if that’s something you are up to

Here’s all former Ohio State players you can still follow as the country’s most popular sport gets ready to hit the airwaves again this weekend for what should be some compelling NFL playoff matchups.