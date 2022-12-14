Ohio State outbid by SEC school, couldn’t afford 5-star football recruit: report

The new NIL rules in college football have already completely changed the landscape of the sport over the last few years as for the first time, players are able to legally put some serious money in the bank.

Money serious enough that apparently a Powerhouse like Ohio State is falling behind in the arms race to lure the top prospects to its football program.

Speaking on 97.1 FM in Columbus, Reporter Dave Biddle claimed that Ohio State missed out on a 5-star recruit because the school was unable to offer him even half of what he was seeking in NIL compensation.

