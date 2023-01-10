Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr. Makes Decision on 2023 NFL Draft Status

Ohio State Offensive tackle Paris Johnson, who earned Consensus All-American honors in 2022, announced on Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft.

“It has always been a dream of mine since I committed to The Ohio State University to leave with both my degree and a Buckeye Tree,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to accomplish both in three years. After having several conversations with my coaches and family, I want to accomplish the first dream of mine since I was five years old, which is to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Thank you, Buckeye Nation, and to everyone who has ever given me a ride, supported me and supported my dreams. I will forever bleed Scarlet & Gray and be eternally Grateful of the experiences shared here.”

Johnson, a former five-star recruit from Cincinnati, led an Ohio State offensive line that ranked seventh in the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed (39). The Buckeyes yielded just 12 sacks in 13 games, which allowed star quarterback CJ Stroud a clean pocket to carve up opposing defenses.

He spent the majority of his 2021 season at right guard before moving to left tackle this year. He thrived in the role, allowing just two sacks in 827 Offensive snaps, and ended the year as a Consensus All-American.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Johnson has the size and length to be a standout tackle in the NFL. He projects to be Ohio State’s first Offensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft since Taylor Decker went to the Lions with the No. 16 picks in 2016.