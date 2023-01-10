Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr. Makes Decision on 2023 NFL Draft Status

Ohio State Offensive tackle Paris Johnson, who earned Consensus All-American honors in 2022, announced on Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft.

“It has always been a dream of mine since I committed to The Ohio State University to leave with both my degree and a Buckeye Tree,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to accomplish both in three years. After having several conversations with my coaches and family, I want to accomplish the first dream of mine since I was five years old, which is to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

