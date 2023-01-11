Ohio State OL Luke Wypler declares for 2023 draft
Next Chapter… pic.twitter.com/SfbZKfry2x
— Wypler (@LukeWypler) January 11, 2023
One of the Big Ten’s best blockers is making the early jump to the pros.
Ohio State Offensive lineman Luke Wypler is foregoing his remaining eligibility at the college level, and will declare for the 2023 NFL draft.
Wypler made his announcement via social media Tuesday night.
Arguably the top center prospect in this year’s draft class, Wypler should hear his name called sometime on Day 2.
