Ohio State men’s soccer prepares for NCAA Tournament

Laurence Wootton knew what he wanted in a Collegiate soccer program.

After playing for three years at Cardiff City Academy in Wales before he was cut, Wootton had a taste of what professional soccer was like. They knew what successful soccer looked like.

When looking into American college programs, the Stoke-On-Trent, England, native just wanted to be part of a winning program.

It’s not what he saw in Ohio State men’s soccer’s past: a program that hadn’t had a winning season since earning an NCAA Tournament bid in 2015. Instead, Wootton remembers Coach Brian Maisonneuve’s pitch being centered on not where Ohio State was at the time , but what it could be with him on the roster.

“I think winning something in a program that’s won for years, it’s not easy, but it’s been done before,” Wootton said. “But really trying your hand at something that maybe might take a bit of work and a bit of determination, I think I’d feel the benefits of if we could do it a lot more.”

