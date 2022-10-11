Ohio State men’s basketball welcomes fans, students for open practice

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmjBsa4xDrink

Ohio State men’s basketball Coach Chris Holtmann welcomed several hundred fans for a free open practice on Monday afternoon at Value City Arena.

Fans had a chance to see the 2022-23 team go through practice for almost 90 minutes, including some drill work and nearly a full hour of five-on-five scrimmaging.

Holtmann has a mixture of returning players, incoming freshmen and transfers comprising this 2022-23 team. Center Zed Key is the lone returning player with guard Eugene Brown III and forwards Justice Sueing and Kalen Etzler also returning. The five incoming freshmen include guards Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle and Bowen Hardman, forward Brice Sensabaugh and center Felix Okpara. The three transfers are guard Sean McNeil (West Virginia), guard Tanner Holden (Wright State) and guard Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State). There are also two walk-ons with guard Colby Baumann and forward Owen Spencer.

The Buckeyes will host Chaminade for an exhibition on Tues., Nov. 1. The regular season will begin on Mon., Nov. 7, against Robert Morris.

We have a ton of photos (including the roster) as well as 11 different video segments covering over 20 minutes of five-on-five action from Monday’s practice in the gallery below.

Click here for Patrick Murphy’s full report with observations on the practice session.

Above, we have a question-and-answer session with Holtmann and emcee and OSU radio Analyst Ronnie Stokes. There is also a question-and-answer segment with four of the veteran players below.