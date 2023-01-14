Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Transferring To Michigan State

Former Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced on Saturday afternoon he’s transferring to Michigan State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A walk-on from Tampa, Fla., Arnold started the final six of the 2022 season for the Buckeyes after seventh-year senior Bradley Robinson suffered a significant knee injury in the 54-10 win over Iowa on Oct. 22.

