Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Transferring To Michigan State

Former Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced on Saturday afternoon he’s transferring to Michigan State, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A walk-on from Tampa, Fla., Arnold started the final six of the 2022 season for the Buckeyes after seventh-year senior Bradley Robinson suffered a significant knee injury in the 54-10 win over Iowa on Oct. 22.

Ohio State Landed a commitment from former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann is Dec. 17, which led Arnold to enter his name into the Portal the day after the 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Interestingly, he takes the opposite path of Robinson, who began his career with the Spartans before joining the Buckeyes in 2017. It’s unclear if he’ll be on Scholarship in East Lansing.

Arnold becomes the second Ohio State player to transfer to a team on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, joining former defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptistewho committed to Notre Dame on Friday.

His departure leaves Ferlmann and rising redshirt sophomore walk-on Max Lomonico as the only long Snappers on Ohio State’s roster for next season.

