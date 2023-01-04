Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ mother sends message after missed field goal in Buckeyes’ loss to Georgia

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal that would have sent his team to the national championship. In the wake of the loss of his mother, Jackie Ruggles, has spoken out. She says that her son takes “full responsibility” for the missed kick.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support,” she wrote. “I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the Grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be forever grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful. For every person who works so hard for this team, in whatever role you play, thank you! Noah will speak to how Ryan Day and Parker Fleming changed his life. I am so thankful he was led by great coaches who are also great men.

“When my dad was at UPMC in Pittsburgh which was the last week of his life here, he watched film of Noah making (a) 50+ kick in his (junior) year of high school. He said it would be his dream to see him kick at Ohio State. I thank God my dad’s dream came true. It was been an amazing two years. Buckeye Forever.”

Ruggles was 2-of-3 on field goals in the game, converting from 25 yards and hitting one from 48 just minutes earlier. It was just his third missed kick of the season, as he hit 17 of 20 attempts overall and 74 of 75 extra points. Ruggles transferred in from North Carolina ahead of the 2021 season and connected on 20 of 21 field goal attempts and all 74 of his extra points a season ago.

Ohio State struggled defensively all night, allowing 533 total yards, including 398 through the air.

“It’s a team loss, and I thought the defense played gritty at times,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said after the game, via Bucknuts. “They got that huge interception. They fought. They kept grinding. They had the fourth down call come back. They got the negative play. They forced a field goal.”

“So, again, all we were talking about was just swinging as hard as we can. We did give up some explosive plays again. We did. And it was something that we spent a lot of time talking about is avoiding the big play. I think the difference was, in this game, it didn’t Demoralize us in this game. We kept swinging and fighting, and we just kept going at it. But call it for what it is. If we’re going to win these games, we can’t give up those big explosive plays. They’re hard to come back from, but there was still a lot of positive things out there.”