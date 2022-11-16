Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern Illinois

Signs of growth are beginning to show for the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

Entering the season with 10 of its 14 players new to the program, Ohio State (2-0) has gotten off to an unblemished start this season. The Buckeyes round out their season-opening three-game homestand Wednesday against Eastern Illinois, which will be their third-consecutive non-Power 5 opponent.

“I was always the team coming into big arenas, top-15 teams or big Power 5 teams, and we had nothing to lose,” senior guard Tanner Holden said. “I think that’s definitely a big thing because those teams who come into opposing teams’ Arenas and most likely know that they’re going to lose, they have no fear.”

Head Coach Chris Holtmann said he had a chance to Scout the Panthers (0-3) “quite a bit,” taking notice of their 87-57 tilt against Illinois Nov. 7 and 54-49 loss to Illinois State, led by former Buckeyes Assistant Ryan Pedon.

Eastern Illinois forced 51 turnovers through three games this season, which ranks fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference behind an average of 17 per game. Holtmann said the Panthers have a tough group of players, and the Buckeyes can’t take them lightly.

“Got a really tough, defensive-minded group, in particular backcourt,” Holtmann said. “They turn people over at a really high rate, which is, as we mentioned after last game, is something we continue to work on with this group.”

Coming off its worst shooting performance so far behind a team percentage of 31, Eastern Illinois forced 10 steals and brought down 37 rebounds, which is its most through three games. The Panthers shot 35.3 percent from 3-point range last time out against Central Michigan, which is their best this season.

Panthers junior guard Kinyon Hodges paces Eastern Illinois with an average of 12.7 points per game. Hodges’ 43.8-percent shooting from the floor leads the team among Panthers who’ve taken more than seven shots.

Holden, who transferred to Ohio State over the offseason after three seasons at nearby Wright State, said he’s comfortable in his role contributing off the Buckeyes’ bench through their first three games. Starting 90 games over the last three seasons with the Raiders, Holden, who averaged seven points over his first three games at Ohio State, said he’s answering the call wherever coaches need him.

“I’m just happy just to get minutes,” Holden said. “We have a deep team with a lot of versatility, so we got guys who can make plays, who can score 20 points, who can get double-doubles, things like that, so we have a lot of versatility on the floor. So, wherever I fit in, I’m happy just to be a part of the team.”

Guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and forward Brice Sensabaugh are two freshmen in the top five among the Buckeyes’ leading scorers, recording eight and 15.5 points per game, respectively.

Gayle, who’s fourth on Ohio State’s roster with four assists, said he’s seen his individual approach to basketball activities benefit from resources at the college level and playing alongside advanced competition.

“At this level, there’s just so many gaps in the offense and the defense and stuff that you really don’t really see at the high school level, and it’s much more different now because everything’s much more fast — Everybody’s stronger,” Gayle said . “It’s definitely a learning curve with me.”

From the coach’s wider lens, Holtmann said he feels “optimistic” about the Buckeyes’ ability to develop as a team as the season unfolds.

“I think it’s probably a little too early to say a lot of growth because there haven’t been enough time yet, but I do think we’ve seen growth in some areas for our guys,” Holtmann said. “I’m hungry to see more.”

The Buckeyes and Panthers tip off Wednesday at 7 pm from Value City Arena.