Ohio State Hires LaAllan Clark, Who Has Trained More Than 50 NFL Defenders, As Defensive Line Graduate Assistant

Ohio State Hired another new defensive Graduate Assistant on Wednesday.

LaAllan Clark, who was the defensive ends Coach at Southern University last season, officially joined the Buckeyes on Wednesday as a defensive line Graduate assistant.

A former defensive end at Grambling State and Northwestern State, Clark began his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant at Prairie View A&M in 2019.

In addition to coaching at the Collegiate level, Clark also trains professional football players as a pass rush specialist. Clark has worked with more than 50 Defenders who were active in the NFL last season, including some of the league’s top defensive linemen such as Jeffery Simmons, Danielle Hunter and Ed Oliver.

Just A Kid Chasing A Dream!! Blessed pic.twitter.com/bJiyZb20Aq — Coach LaAllan Clark (@CoachLCTrenches) November 15, 2022

Clark’s hire marks the second consecutive year Ohio State has hired a defensive line Graduate Assistant with experience working with NFL players as a private trainer. Cam Spence, who spent the 2022 season at Ohio State working alongside Larry Johnson, brought a similar background to the Buckeyes.

Clark is the second new Graduate Assistant to join Ohio State on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, joining former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis, who will work with the linebackers. Mike Sollenne is returning to Ohio State for a second year as an Offensive line Graduate Assistant for the Buckeyes, leaving one open spot for a Graduate Assistant on offense following the departure of Keegan O’Hara, who left the Buckeyes last week to become an Offensive Analyst at Minnesota after working with Ohio State’s wide receivers last year.