Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of the season

The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards’ first loss of the season. As a result, the University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile, with the win, the Buckeyes improve to 1-3 this season. “What was disappointing today is just I didn’t think we had a ton of fight in us,” said UofL head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly. “And we kind of let Ohio State… We knew what they were going to do, and they did it and we couldn’t do anything to stop it. Our saying’s always ‘win or learn.’ And so, this will be a learning opportunity.”Anna DeBeer had a season-high 19 kills for the Cards in the loss. Raquel Lazaro led the Cards with 35 assists. The game wrapped up a busy week for the Cardinals, who beat No. 22 Western Kentucky on Wednesday night and No. 15, San Diego, is Friday night. Louisville’s next match is this Friday at home against No. 11 Purdue.

