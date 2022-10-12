Ohio State, Georgia top CBS Sports’ list of 15 undefeated teams

Heading into Week 7, 15 college football teams remain undefeated, up from 13 a season ago. These teams take up the first 11 spots in the Associated Press rankings. Coastal Carolina is the only lossless team not to make this week’s top 25. CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson took the time on Tuesday to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with familiar faces in Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama comprising his top three.

At least three undefeated teams will be handed their first loss of the season during a weekend slate that features three games between No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) and No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 13 TCU (5-0)

Other opportunities for a first loss of the season include No. 7 USC (6-0) at No. 20 Utah (4-2), No. 4 Clemson (6-0) at Florida State (4-2) and No. 18 (5-0) Syracuse vs. No. 15 NC State (5-1).

Syracuse is off to its best start since 1987 and has already matched its win total from a season ago.

Keep scrolling to see how Patterson has ranked the 15 undefeated teams remaining.