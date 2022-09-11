Ohio State forward Seth Towns steps away from basketball

Ohio State forward Seth Towns is stepping away from basketball, he announced Sunday.

“It comes with sadness and faith that I must announce I’m stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, and that I will not be playing this season,” Towns said in a social media announcement. “After a few setbacks this summer and a couple tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season.”

Once a Buckeye, Always a Buckeye pic.twitter.com/cKS6v0GPr1 — Seth Towns (@219setty) September 4, 2022

Towns, 24, averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 25 games last season for the Buckeyes. After two active seasons and two seasons sidelined due to injury at Harvard, Towns posted averages of 14.2 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists across 44 starts and 58 games played.

“As for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like,” Towns said as he concluded his announcement. “But, I am excited to find out what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be placed — as I always have been — exactly where I’m intended to be.”

The Ohio State basketball team begins its season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Chaminade.

(Photo: Jeffrey Becker / USA Today)