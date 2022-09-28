Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC.

Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal attempts and hitting on all but one of his 47 extra points. He showed up in Columbus expecting to battle Noah Ruggles for the starting job but spent most of the summer unclear whether he’d even be eligible this season. Heading into fall camp, the Buckeyes have their answer.

They will have three years of eligibility remaining. This is the second straight year that Ohio State has brought in a transfer who had to wait a few weeks into the season to find out his eligibility. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV wasn’t cleared for the 2021 season until just a day before the loss to Oregon.

Regardless of whether Lewis was eligible or not this season, Ruggles did enough to establish himself as the starter last season. He made all but one of his 21 attempts — including a game-winner against Utah in the Rose Bowl — en route to earning All-American status. He was also brought in through the transfer Portal from North Carolina the previous year following Blake Haubeil’s departure despite Jake Seibert already being on the roster.

So far this season, Ruggles has made two of his three field goal attempts and all 27 of his extra-point attempts.

Now Ohio State has three Scholarship Kickers in 2022, although Seibert at times has also been repping at cornerback this season given the lack of depth in the room.

It also has freshman Jayden Fielding, who has been handling kickoffs this season, a role that Lewis could potentially take over. Through four games, the Buckeyes are ranked 12th among Big Ten Kickers in average kickoff distance and 11th in touchback percentage. Lewis was second in the Pac-12 last season in touchback percentage last season.

More Buckeyes coverage

What’s up with Kyle McCord potentially getting more reps as Ohio State football’s QB2?

Will Ohio State football cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown play against Rutgers?

What is the latest on Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring injury?

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers

Can Ohio State repel its regional challengers? College football Kings of the North top 10 rankings

The one Rutgers player Ohio State football fans should worry about constantly gives the ball away

Would LeBron James be eligible to play for Ohio State football if he actually attempted to?

What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?

Tommy Eichenberg breaks Ohio State football’s two-year drought as Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week

JK Dobbins plays his first game since January 2021; Joey Bosa suffers groin injury: Ohio State NFL Roundup

Ohio State football’s Cade Stover literally put his neck on the line against Wisconsin

Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates his injury status

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 5 college rankings?

How much is Ohio State football favored to destroy Rutgers by? College betting odds

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 5 ballot? College rankings

Watch Ohio State players sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ after routing Wisconsin, 52-21 (video)

TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams provide the 1-2 Punch Ohio State football’s searched for since 2018: Stephen Means’ Observations

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.