Ohio State football’s JK Johnson, a part-time starter in 2022, enters transfer Portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JK Johnson started five games for Ohio State football this past season, but his next game will come in a different uniform.

Johnson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Cleveland.com confirmed the development, first reported by 247 Sports.

Johnson, a redshirt freshman, started five games in a six-game stretch. The St. Louis native came off the bench to play 33 snaps against Michigan in the regular-season finale. However, he played no defensive snaps last Saturday in the playoff semifinal against Georgia.

He came to OSU as a four-star, top-50 prospect in the 2021 class, and the No. 3 cornerback overall per the 247 Sports national composite. The Buckeyes had high hopes for Johnson and Classmate Jordan Hancock to break through this season. Partially because Hancock was injured for the entire first half, Johnson played the third-most snaps among cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Johnson was credited with 20 tackles, but no other pass defense statistics. Injury sidelined him for most of his true freshman season. However, he was one of the few members of the cornerback room to avoid injury issues in preseason camp and into the season, which opened up his larger role.

Ohio State expects to return starter Denzel Burke and reserves Jordan Hancock, a Classmate of Johnson’s, and 2022 freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner. Jermaine Mathews and Calvin Simpson-Hunt joined in a 2023 class which saw Kayin Lee flip to Auburn on signing day.

Johnson would have at worst been a quality depth option for the two-deep. Ohio State entered last season with only six Scholarship cornerbacks, including the two true freshmen. While four defensive players who have entered the Portal since the end of the regular season, Johnson’s departure could impact the 2023 season the most.

Shortly after word broke of Johnson entering the portal, Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter announced he is transferring to Ohio State.

Players have until Jan. 18 to enter their name in the Portal for the winter window. Another Portal window opens in May.

