Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing the Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt

Marvin Harrison Jr’s Ascent to Greatness has been a welcome surprise for the Ohio State football fanbase. The wide receiver has filled in nicely for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helping the Buckeyes offense stay potent despite the latter’s absence. Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. lost out on the Biletnikoff award to another Monster WR in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

This snub may have just awakened a beast inside Ohio State’s football facilities. Shortly after the announcement of Jalin Hyatt’s Biletnikoff win, Marvin Harrison Jr. was filmed by his brother to be practicing in the facility. It seems like the loss has motivated the Buckeyes WR more to be better.

Guess where Marvin Harrison Jr. Tonight after losing the Biletnikoff award pic.twitter.com/DiV8HMSJcm — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) December 9, 2022

The debate between Harrison Jr and Hyatt is hotly contested, with neither side willing to concede. Harrison Jr’s case involves Ohio State’s success on the football field, as they posted a stellar record even without Smith-Njigba. Hyatt, on the other hand, had the edge in statistical production.

In the end, though, you could argue that Marvin Harrison Jr. had the last laugh. Ohio State is going to the College Football Playoff to face the top-ranked Georgia team. Tennessee, meanwhile, missed out on the Playoffs after dropping to 1o-2 this season. The Buckeyes have a chance of reclaiming the Championship once again.

Both teams will be playing on New Year’s Six as part of the collection of Bowl Games for the season. As mentioned, Ohio State and Georgia will battle in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. Tennessee, meanwhile, will face Clemson in the Orange Bowl.