Ohio State football, with Michigan looming, found Lessons in letdowns vs. Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While explosive is a term often used to describe offenses, Ohio State football’s defense had an incendiary day at Penn State.

JT Tuimoloau lit that fuse, obviously, causing four takeaways on his own. That included an interception he returned for a touchdown — the second in two weeks after Tommy Eichenberg did the same against Iowa.

So when a defense piles up big plays of its own, that buys it some leeway on the ones it allows, right?

Not exactly. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles came out of that game thrilled by his sophomore defensive end’s display but dismayed by the explosive plays his defense allowed as a whole. The Buckeyes set a goal of five or fewer allowed per game. Penn State achieved nine. Seven came in the passing game, including plays of 58 (for a touchdown), 42 and 35 yards.

“They still all count and they still all need to be dealt with,” Knowles said. “We had a few too many against Penn State and we’ve dealt with them.

“It’s never OK, but I guess you can build the positive out of it when it happens, and you’re doing a lot of good other things and you win the game. You can take it and show why it happened and how we can fix it. But it doesn’t even it out.”

Ohio State has allowed the third fewest plays of 10-plus yards nationally. The bigger the play, though, the worse the Buckeyes rank. They’re 49th on plays of 40-plus yards and 87th on plays of 50-plus yards. (On the bright side, they are one of the 97 teams that have allowed either one or zero plays of 70-plus yards.)

That 35-yard completion came on the drive after OSU went up 20 with under three minutes to play. The resulting touchdown drive had only a cosmetic effect on the score. Knowles saw another lesson.

“A lot of times as coaches it’s a fight between you and human nature,” Knowles said. “That happens. My job is to train them to perform on every series, no matter what the circumstance.

“So yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s also a teaching moment. I don’t ever like doing that no matter what the score is, no matter who’s in the game. But like I said, that just shows me, Let’s not cancel practice. Let’s keep practicing.”

Saturday’s opponent, Northwestern, seems unlikely to provide many big-play lessons for Knowles. The Wildcats rank in the bottom four of the Big Ten in plays of 10, 20, 30 or 40-plus yards. They and Rutgers are the only two teams with no plays of 50 or more.

Cornerback Denzel Burke recognized Penn State, with receiver Parker Washington and a backfield of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, put more skill Talent on the field than any OSU opponent so far. He called it the defense’s best performance yet against a team of that caliber. It may also have been a crucial test, with the regular-season finale against Michigan always looming.

“We really needed that because the real challenge is coming in about three more weeks — Team Up North,” Burke said. “So we got that down.”

