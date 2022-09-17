Ohio State football vs. Toledo: Buckeyes Wire preview central

Each week we put out several preview pieces for the next week’s Ohio State football opponent. Each week, we make them available for you in one spot so you don’t have to search high and low to try and find them all.

For Week 3, the Buckeyes welcome in the Toledo Rockets for a primetime affair in the ‘Shoe and although it’s not a game that excites the masses, there were still plenty of sound bites, odds, things to dissect, and predictions to throw your way .

Here is a look at all of the Ohio State vs. Toledo Rockets preview pieces we’ve published here on Buckeyes Wire this week to get you ready for the game. Scroll through and pick out the ones that interest you and get pumped up for what’s to come Saturday night.

How to find and watch Ohio State vs. Toledo



The opening odds



Predictions from the Buckeyes Wire staff on Ohio State vs. Toledo



Our preview and Prediction piece



Big Ten Picks and predictions from our staff



Looking back at the series history between Ohio State and Toledo



Updated odds before the game



The Ohio State vs. Toledo game trailer!



Find out what Toledo head Coach Jason Candle said previewing the Matchup with Ohio State



Five reasons Ohio State beats Toledo



