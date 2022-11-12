Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Hoosiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s second-to-last home game gets it one step closer to a game with its Rival as it continues to move through the 2022 season.

There’s a feeling that an inevitable one-sided win is in order for a Buckeye team trying to bounce back from a 21-7 win over Northwestern that was anything but ideal. OSU hasn’t looked like itself for huge chunks of the last three games on offense, and a matchup with the Hoosiers provides a chance to right that ship.

The defense continues to trend in the right direction, and that’s a good thing. But the offense reaching its high ceiling is what will give Ohio State its best chance at winning a national title.

Here are some questions that need to be answered in Week 10:

Will we get a stat game from QB1?

Ohio State hasn’t relied on CJ Stroud’s arm nearly as often this season as it did in 2021 up to this point. Most of this is because it’s winning games by an average of 30 points per game, which is second nationally behind Michigan’s 30.1. An improved defense has meant putting games away quickly, resulting in fewer times OSU has to throw every game. That wasn’t the case last season.

Through nine games in 2021, he was 214 of 311 for 3,036 yards and 30 touchdowns. That includes five games with at least 30 passes and nine games with at least 300 yards.

Through nine games this season, he’s 169 of 249 for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns. That includes just two games with at least 30 passes and four games with at least 300 yards.

The lack of passes hasn’t hurt his touchdowns, as up until the Northwestern game, he was leading the Nation in that category and is well on pace to break Dwayne Haskins’ school record of 50 set in 2018. But his yardage is down dramatically from 337.3 per game to 272.6 per game.

Stroud’s Heisman Trophy case was always going to start with his numbers, but he hasn’t had those the past few weeks, even if those games provided a runway for him to check off some other categories. But his status quo is his ability to pile on the numbers in an efficient manner. A game against Indiana gives him a chance to do so.

The question is whether his play-caller and head coach Ryan Day thinks that as well and what it means for the Buckeyes’ approach on Saturday, especially when their two running backs have spent the year splitting time between playing and dealing with injuries.

DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-REG GET THE APP PRE-REGISTRATION $200 BONUS + NEW USER OFFER AT LAUNCH BET NOW

Do we see a lot of Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum?

TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have spent this season playing running back musical chairs because neither has been able to stay healthy all season. It’s allowed both to have their moments as a workhorse back this season, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them in tandem the way the Buckeyes would’ve liked. That shouldn’t change against Indiana, regardless of who is or isn’t on the availability report this week.

OSU shouldn’t need its top two backs to beat the Hoosiers, but it does need to start building some depth behind them with what’s left. That should’ve been Evan Pryor, but he’s been lost for the season with a knee injury. That subtraction, plus the inconsistent availability of Henderson and Williams, has allowed Dallan Hayden to get more snaps than most would’ve anticipated coming into the season. It’s also why Chip Trayanum was moved back to running back after transferring from Arizona State to first play linebacker.

Saturday should be the Hayden and Trayanum show. If that’s not the case, this game is a lot closer than anyone is anticipating.

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

Will Ohio State rotate on the Offensive line again?

Ryan Day says the Buckeyes are playing their best five offensive linemen. He’s right to think that, but it doesn’t change the fact that they haven’t looked national championship-caliber the past three weeks.

This is mostly a conversation about guards Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones. Jackson seems to be hitting that midseason sophomore wall that we saw Harry Miller and Paris Johnson Jr. hit the past two seasons as former five-star recruit playing on the interior. Jones isn’t completely healthy, and it may be keeping him from being at his best, while this is also his first time being a full-time starter.

Jackson will probably push through that wall at some point this season, but Jones isn’t going to get back to 100 percent because that’s not how this works. Last season OSU supplemented those issues by using Jones as a Utility sixth Offensive lineman that would, at times, rotate in with Johnson and Thayer Munford.

That’s where Josh Fryar and Enok Vimahi potentially come in. The first question is whether either is capable of being that this season. If no, then OSU must fight through its midseason struggles. If yes, then the question becomes is Ohio State willing to do so. A Matchup with Indiana is a good place to find that out.

More Buckeyes coverage

Ohio State football prepared for frosty fall games in frigid February practices

Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Ohio State and Michigan, to Oregon and LSU: College Football Survivor Show

‘You just gotta be you’ – Buckeyes’ Justin Frye is living the Lessons learned from a dad who inspired him to Coach

Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern preview: TV info, key players, starters, Prediction

Jesse Mirco caused a ruckus, Ohio State’s Windy Tales and CJ Stroud on Hendon Hooker: Buckeye Bits

Was CJ Stroud’s rushing breakthrough progress for Ohio State football’s offense or a novelty?

Ohio State rants: 2 real run game issues, and the key to making Buckeyes fans happier — Buckeye Talk

Ohio State’s playing its best five Offensive linemen, but is it good enough to win a national title?

Ohio State football’s depth chart against Indiana: Where Jordan Hancock and Jyaire Brown stand

Ohio State and Michigan separated by one zombie-ranked win in the College Football Playoff rankings

Where is Ohio State football in the updated College Football Playoff rankings?

Jim Knowles thinks the defense is ‘on schedule’ by Ohio State’s standards

Ryan Day knows the focus is on Indiana, but Ohio State’s still keeping an eye on Michigan

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.