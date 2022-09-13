Ohio State football to face Wisconsin in primetime

Ohio State football has another night game on its schedule.

The program announced Monday that its game Sept. 24 at home against Wisconsin will be a 7:30 pm kickoff on ABC.

With the addition of the Badgers’ night game, Ohio State begins its season with three night games in the first four weeks.

Who played against Arkansas State?Fourteen Ohio State players got first snaps of the season against Arkansas State

The Buckeyes are set to take on Toledo Saturday at 7 pm on FOX.

Ohio State’s game against Rutgers Oct. 1 is scheduled for 3:30 pm, while the Buckeyes’ Matchup with Rival Michigan is scheduled for its traditional time of noon Nov. 26 is FOX.

Ohio State’s games against Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland do not have kickoff times released yet.

Ohio State has won each of its last eight games against Wisconsin dating back to 2011.

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, 7 pm, in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, 7 pm, in Columbus, Ohio Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Columbus, Ohio Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, 3:30 pm, Columbus Ohio

Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, 3:30 pm, Columbus Ohio Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich. Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa. Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill. Week 10: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD. Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts