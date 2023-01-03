Ohio State football snap counts from Buckeyes CFP loss to Georgia

Ohio State dug deep into its tight end rotation during its season-ending loss to Georgia on Saturday.

Injuries to Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr. thrust Mitch Rossi and Joe Royer into larger roles as the Buckeyes tangled with the Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Rossi, a sixth-year senior and former walk-on who also lines up as a fullback, played a career-high 47 snaps, according to tracking by Pro Football Focus. Lining up at tight end for only the second game during the season, Royer also saw a career-high in snaps on offense with 28.

Stover was injured in the first quarter while hurdling a defender and later evaluated for potential back spasms at a hospital in Atlanta. (They returned with the team to Columbus on Sunday). Scott was unavailable with an undisclosed injury after being a game-time decision.

The Buckeyes were also short-handed at running back as Miyan Williams played only five snaps, carrying the ball three times. Williams suffered an ankle injury in November and had been dealing with an illness in the days ahead of kickoff.

The full rundown of the snap counts for Ohio State from both sides of the ball is below, as kept by PFF.

Offensive (70)

Donovan Jackson: 70

Luke Wypler: 70

CJ Stroud: 70

Paris Johnson: 70

Dawand Jones: 70

Matt Jones: 70

Emeka Egbuka: 65

Julian Fleming: 63

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 49

Mitch Rossi: 47

Dallan Hayden: 33rd

Xavier Johnson: 33rd

Joe Royer: 28

Cade Stover: 13th

Chip Trayanum: 6

Miyan Williams: 5

Josh Fryar: 4

Jayden Ballard: 3rd

Sam Hart: 1

Defense (62)

Lathan Ransom: 62

Tommy Eichenberg: 62

Steele Chambers: 62

Ronnie Hickman: 62

Cameron Brown: 62

Denzel Burke: 61

JT Tuimoloau: 51

Zach Harrison: 49

Tanner McCalister: 48

Taron Vincent: 36

Ty Hamilton: 32nd

Tyleik Williams: 25th

Mike Hall: 16

Jack Sawyer: 16

Sonny Styles: 12

Javontae Jean-Baptiste: 9

Jerron Cage: 8

Cameron Martinez: 7th

Jyaire Brown: 1

Cody Simon: 1

