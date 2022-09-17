Ohio State football score vs. Toledo Rockets: Live OSU news

The No. 3-ranked Ohio State football team enters Week 3 undefeated and on the cusp of the start of the Big Ten football schedule.

But to get to conference play with a clean slate, Ohio State has one more tune-up against in-state foe Toledo of the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets are 2-0 with wins over Long Island University and UMass, but the visit to Columbus will be the toughest test for Toledo yet, obviously, as they are 0-3 all-time against Ohio State.

The two Ohio programs haven’t played since a 27-22 Ohio State win in 2011 — Luke Fickell’s Lone season as Ohio State Coach — and the Buckeyes haven’t lost to an in-state school since 1921.

Will the Buckeyes enter Big Ten play undefeated? Will Toledo make history? Follow the game live with Insights from the Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes coverage team.

Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister out against Toledo

As Ohio State went through its second round of warm ups, safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor were not in uniform and were watching from the sideline. Neither were listed as unavailable on Ohio State’s injury report.

Cameron Martinez lined up in the slot position during defensive warm ups for McCalister, while Lathan Ransom lined up for Proctor.

Ohio State remains heavy favorite against Toledo

For the third-straight game, Ohio State is a double-digit favorite.

The Buckeyes are favored to beat Toledo by 31 points Saturday night, after being favored by 17.5 points against Notre Dame in the season opener and by 44.5 points against Arkansas State.

Ohio State is winless against the spread in its first two games of the 2022 season, beating Notre Dame by 11 and Arkansas State by 33.

Here’s a look at how teams from the Big Ten are doing in Week 3.

Six Big Ten games have gone final.

Well. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0

Well. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30 OT

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Which NFL teams reserved seats for the Ohio State, Toledo game?

There were three NFL teams that saved a seat for Scouts to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Toledo Rockets. They are the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The Rose Bowl is also set to have representatives at Ohio Stadium tonight.

UPDATE: Although they didn’t reserve a seat, the New York Jets have a Scout here tonight.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming both warming up

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are game-time decisions prior to Ohio State’s Week 3 contest with Toledo. Less than 90 minutes before kickoff, both are warming up on the field.

Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s leading receiver a year ago, has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Notre Dame in Week 1, and Coach Ryan Day has stressed that Smith-Njigba would be sidelined until he was 100% recovered.

Julian Fleming has not played yet during the 2022 season.

With those players out, Marvin Harrison Jr. has led OSU in receiving yards (240) and touchdowns (3), while Emeka Egbuka has the most receptions (13).

Michigan had no problem with UConn in Week 3

Michigan completed its non-conference schedule in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines blasted UConn 59-0 to remain undefeated through the first three games of the 2022 season.

Michigan allowed only six first downs and 110 total yards — 86 rushing yards and 24 passing yards — with Huskies quarterbacks completing five of their 20 pass attempts.

Michigan’s offense, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, shined, recording 465 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming: game-time decisions

In the days leading up to Ohio State’s prime-time game against Toledo, Coach Ryan Day said both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were on track to return after missing the majority of the first two games due to injury.

Heading into Saturday evening prior to the Buckeyes’ kickoff against the Rockets, both wide receivers are in the same position they were prior to the Arkansas State game: game-time decisions.

Day said Smith-Njigba was “further along” in the days leading up to the Toledo game after suffering an apparent hamstring injury against Notre Dame, but reiterated that he would play against Toledo only if he was 100%.

“We’re going to only put him in the game if we feel 100% sure that he’s ready to roll,” Day said, “but we’re expecting him to play.”

Day called Fleming’s status “very similar to Jaxon’s situation,” but didn’t play in either of the Buckeyes’ first two games of the season.

Defensive end Omari Abor, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, safety Jantzen Dunn, cornerback Jordan Hancock, cornerback Jaylen Johnson, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, defensive lineman Zach Prater, running back Evan Pryor and tight end Joe Royer were each listed as unavailable ahead. of Ohio State’s Week 3 game against Toledo.

What time does Ohio State play on Saturday against Toledo?

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Toledo?

The Buckeyes will play Toledo on Fox. It’s the first national game of the season the Buckeyes will play on Fox and the second national primetime game.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Toledo game on Fox?

Here is the broadcast information on Fox:

Tim Brando, play-by-play

Spencer Tillman, analysis

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 Week 3: Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich. Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa. Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill. Week 10: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD. Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

