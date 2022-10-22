Ohio State football score vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: News and updates

Ohio State football is back after a two-week break to play the best defense in the nation, Iowa, at home in Columbus at Ohio Stadium.

The eyes of the Big Ten, and those loyal “Fox Big Noon Kickoff” watchers, are on Columbus to see if the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes (6-0), nearly a 30-point favorite, can handle the challenge that is Iowa’s defense. The Matchup is one that features the nation’s best offense against the nation’s best defense, Iowa (3-3).

The game is also one that sees the return of running back Miyan Williams, who against Rutgers had a historic day running the football, and the possible return of star junior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While Coach Ryan Day confirmed that Williams will be back for the Buckeyes, he was less sure about Smith-Njigba.

The Buckeyes haven’t missed a beat without their preseason All-American wideout, but after crashing through several porous defenses, they might have an actual challenge in Iowa.

Meanwhile, the Matchup that could actually decide the game will be between one of the worst offenses in college football and an improved Ohio State defense. The Buckeyes’ secondary had been plagued by injuries for much of the season, meaning the bye week came at the right time.

Who will win this classic matchup? Follow The Columbus Dispatch staff below with OSU vs. Iowa scores, news and other updates.

OSU’s Miyan Williams caps scoring drive | Score: Ohio State 10, Iowa 7

After Stalling (or worse) on its first two drives, Ohio State pieced together 10 plays for 75 yards and a score. Running back Miyan Williams capped things off on a two-yard rush.

CJ Stroud fumble results in Iowa touchdown | Score: Iowa 7, Ohio State 3

After only registering one yard on their opening offensive drive, Ohio State saw their second drive end in a touchdown … an Iowa touchdown. Hawkeyes defensive lineman Joe Evans easily shed his block, trucked over Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud forcing him to lose the ball, and he ran the resulting fumble in for a score.

Ohio State’s Tanner McCalister punishes Iowa on the first play from scrimmage | Score: Ohio State 3, Iowa 0

The Buckeyes, who entered this weekend losing an average of 47.0 yards per game to penalties (No. 35 nationally) were flagged on the opening kickoff, as Jayden Ballard was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct. But on Iowa’s first play from scrimmage, Tanner McCalister picked the ball off. It’s the fifth straight game that OSU has registered an interception. Given a short field to work with, OSU’s offense was only able to gain one yard, but that’s all it needed to set up a 46-yard Noah Ruggles field goal.

Harry Miller shares story on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff”

Harry Miller continued his mental health conversation Saturday morning.

“He wants to shed light on depression, break the stigma and continue the conversation,” FOX’s Tom Rinaldi said.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up as slot receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba warmed up with the first-team offense in the slot prior to kickoff between Ohio State vs. Iowa.

Smith-Njigba warmed up with Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside.

JK Johnson and Denzel Burke warmed up as Ohio State’s first-team cornerbacks during warmups, while Jyaire Brown and Jordan Hancock, who is set to make his season debut Saturday, warmed up with the second team. Cameron Brown is out against the Hawkeyes.

Jerron Cage lined up as the first-team defensive tackle with Taron Vincent instead of Mike Hall.

Chip Trayanum warms up at running back prior to Ohio State vs. Iowa

Prior to Ohio State’s Matchup with Iowa, linebacker Chip Trayanum was seen warming up with the Buckeyes running backs, taking carries with the second-team offense.

Trayanum played running back at Arizona State before transferring to Ohio State, scoring 10 touchdowns and averaging 5.4 yards per carry in two seasons.

TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams are both expected to be available against Iowa, splitting first-team reps during warm ups.

Ohio State last faced Iowa at Ohio Stadium in 2013

Ohio State football has a significant winning streak against Iowa inside Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes have won each of their last seven meetings with the Hawkeyes in Columbus, allowing more than 24 points once: a 56-35 win in 1995.

Ohio State last faced Iowa at home in 2013, beating the Hawkeyes 34-24, helped by a 149-yard and two-touchdown performance by running back Carlos Hyde, while quarterback Braxton Miller threw two touchdown passes and recorded 324 all-purpose yards.

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread steep ahead of kickoff

Heading into kickoff, Ohio State football remains a distinct favorite in its first meeting with Iowa since 2017.

The Buckeyes are 29.5-point favorites against the Hawkeyes, the seventh time this season Ohio State is a double-digit favorite.

Against the spread, Ohio State is 3-2-1, while Iowa, which has won three of its first six games this season, is 3-3 against the spread

What went wrong for Ohio State vs. Iowa in 2017?

Up until Ohio State’s most recent Matchup against Iowa in 2017, the Buckeyes historically dominated the Hawkeyes. Before the Buckeyes’ trip to Iowa City in 2017, they had won each of the past five meetings with Iowa, and 13 of the last 14 meetings dating back to 1992.

However, Ohio State’s most recent meeting with the Hawkeyes was one it would like to forget, losing to Iowa 55-24 on the road to keep the Buckeyes out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

In what head Coach Ryan Day called a “scar that doesn’t go away,” Ohio State allowed 55 points and 487 yards of offense to the Hawkeyes, including 125 yards and four touchdowns by tight ends TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant, while Iowa’s defense stifled quarterback JT Barrett, throwing four interceptions for an offense that averaged over five yards per carry, but did not score a rushing touchdown.

Day, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson, running backs Coach Tony Alford and defensive line Coach Larry Johnson were all members of head Coach Urban Meyer’s staff during Ohio State’s last meeting with Iowa.

Ryan Day: ‘It’s time to get back to work’

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said his team is well rested after its off week. Now, they said, the Buckeyes are ready for Iowa.

“It feels like forever since we’ve played a game in The Shoe, and it certainly feels like forever since we’ve played a game,” Day said during the pregame Skull Session. “During the bye week, we got our rest, we identified the things we have to improve on. But now it’s time to start playing. It’s time to start playing again. These guys have had an unbelievable two weeks. It’s time to get back to work.”

Full back Mitch Rossi said the two weeks of preparation for Iowa have been all about toughness and fight.

“Imagine if someone came in your house and tried to take what you got. I would die before someone got to my family,” Rossi said. “These are my Brothers and that is our house out there. It’s going to be a street fight for 60 minutes, and I’m taking them every day of the week.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba set to return for Ohio State vs. Iowa

Coming off Ohio State’s off week, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to return for his first action since the Buckeyes’ win against Toledo.

The Ohio State wide receiver has been sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during the season opener against Notre Dame and has caught four receptions for 36 yards through two games in 2022.

The Buckeyes are also set to have running back Miyan Williams return, who missed the Michigan State game with an undisclosed injury. Jordan Hancock is also expected to be available for the Buckeyes for the first time in 2022.

Defensive end Omari Abor, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, cornerback Cameron Brown, running back TC Caffey, wide receiver Corban Cleveland, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, linebacker Jalen Pace, running back Evan Pryor, defensive lineman Bryce Prater, tight end Joe Royer and safety Kourt Williams will all be unavailable for the Buckeyes against Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State has no players listed as game-time decisions on its injury report.

Ohio State football roster:

Kirk Ferentz vs. Buckeyes:

Luke Lachey:

