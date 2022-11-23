Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday

If all goes according to Ohio State’s plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game.

On Tuesday, Ohio State football’s Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the “look good” department.

Let’s Go!!!!!! Had to make sure y boys had that for the weekend!! OH!! #GoBucks https://t.co/n35ddwDBBz — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2022

James has been a frequent donor to Ohio State athletics this year, with the football cleats before the rivalry game as the most recent occurrence.

In September, the Akron, Ohio, native gifted each member of the football program with custom Beats by Dre with the design replicating the Buckeyes’ iconic chrome helmets, including Scarlet and black stripes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Wears exclusive Ohio State-them Beats by Dre donated to the football program by LeBron James

A few months later, at the start of November, Ohio State men’s basketball announced that James had delivered custom-made white, scarlet and gray LeBron XX shoes – also known as the LeBron 20s – for each of the 14 players on the roster. The shoes are valued at over $200 and feature the best technology Nike offers for its basketball shoes.

On Saturday, Ohio State’s players are not required to wear the LeBron cleats, but there will likely be plenty of Buckeyes rocking the custom cleats in warmups and in the Matchup with Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will kick off at noon on Saturday, with The Game being broadcast on FOX. ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will also attend the Matchup to provide pregame festivities.