Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 high school tracker
As we eagerly await the kickoff of the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes, we can pass the time by monitoring some of the top high school prospects that have committed to the Buckeyes in the class of 2023. As it stands, Ohio State currently has the fourth-ranked class in the Nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but the hope is that they will rise up these rankings.
This class appears to be offense-heavy with a few stud receivers and some intriguing Offensive linemen, but the Buckeyes need to add some more defensive help. I wanted to provide a brief recap of some of the top recruits in the Ohio State class and how they have performed so far during their high school season.
Calvin Simpson-Hunt, CB, Waxahachie (TX)
Calvin Simpson-Hunt was invited to the All-American Bowl this past week, but his Waxahachie Squad is 4-2 and coming off a 24-7 loss to Duncanville and will be facing Mansfield Legacy next.
Waxahachie (Texas) 4 ⭐️ CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt sheds a couple blocks and makes a big third down stop.
Solid first half for the Ohio State commit going up against some solid receiver competition.@CSimpsonHunt | @Birm pic.twitter.com/yABkwtCab3
— Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) October 8, 2022
Jelani Thurman, TE, Langston Hughes (GA)
Jelani Thurman and his Langston Hughes Squad are 7-0 after defeating East Paulding, 59-0 and they will play Newman next.
4 star Ohio State TE commit Jelani Thurman. 👀
(🎥: His IG story) pic.twitter.com/MUFMtjrGqN
— Buckeyes Insider (@buckeyesinsider) July 23, 2022
Kayin Lee, CB, Cedar Grove (GA)
Kayin Lee and his Cedar Grove Squad are currently 5-2 after their most recent 42-0 win over Douglass. Cedar Grove will play Sandy Creek next.
Four-star CB Kayin Lee has committed to OHIO STATE 🔥 @_kayinlee pic.twitter.com/GoiTacU1Hh
— Overtime (@overtime) June 28, 2022
Joshua Padilla, IOL, Wayne (OH)
Joshua Padilla and Wayne are currently 5-3 and coming off a 26-21 loss to Fairmont and will be taking on Springboro next.
Right tackle and Ohio State commit Joshua Padilla in pass protection. pic.twitter.com/M7U82GgJE7
— Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) August 19, 2022
