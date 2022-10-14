Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 high school tracker

As we eagerly await the kickoff of the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes, we can pass the time by monitoring some of the top high school prospects that have committed to the Buckeyes in the class of 2023. As it stands, Ohio State currently has the fourth-ranked class in the Nation according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but the hope is that they will rise up these rankings.

This class appears to be offense-heavy with a few stud receivers and some intriguing Offensive linemen, but the Buckeyes need to add some more defensive help. I wanted to provide a brief recap of some of the top recruits in the Ohio State class and how they have performed so far during their high school season.