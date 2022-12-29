Ohio State Football Ready To Move On From Michigan, Prepare For Georgia Football

One thing is clear after Wednesday’s media availability: Ohio State is on to Georgia. When linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Jack Sawyer, and safety Lathan Ransom took the podium, they were broached several times on the subject.

In fact, they were asked by a member of Dawgs Daily’s staff if they were tired of talking about the game. All three responded one after another, “yeah,” before quickly moving on to the next question.

Another Reporter asked who they would compare Georgia offensively to; they acknowledged that the media wanted them to say Michigan before unanimously saying Penn State.

Finally, they were asked if they were paying any attention to the other semifinal game, Michigan vs. TCU. Ransom shuts the question down, saying they were focused on Georgia before an abrupt stop met by silence.

Good football teams can put everything aside from their previous game and focus on the task. Ohio State repeatedly confirmed that they addressed the issues from the regular-season finale, but that they have mentally moved on.

Scroll to Continue

The Buckeyes were Adamant that they have Matchup advantages and can execute well enough to win the game. After all, they were 11-1 for a reason and had one of the most potent offenses in the country.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. So, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN