Ohio State football prospects in ‘Pro Football Network’ mock NFL draft

Our friends at the Pro Football Network do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.

The Buckeyes funnel a ton of Talent into the NFL and the 2023 NFL Draft maybe even more loaded with Ohio State prospects than most due to the insane Talent on the Offensive side of the football. It’s time to dive into the latest two-round mock from James Fragoza and the Ohio State prospects he has been selected.

Well. 2 overall: Houston Texans- CJ Stroud, QB



What Fragoza Says

“CJ Stroud has the more alluring tools compared to the Alabama signal caller and benefits from extraordinary weaponry. But that doesn’t take away from Stroud’s innate ability to hit his pass catchers in stride and where only they can get the ball.”

Well. 5 overall: Chicago Bears-Paris Johnson Jr., OT



What Fragoza Says

“The 2023 NFL Draft possesses a strong Offensive tackle class. However, Paris Johnson Jr. stands above the rest due to his combination of physical attributes and technique. He’s been near Flawless this season-his first starting at tackle. With more reps and tape under his belt at the position, it would surprise no one if Johnson was the first Offensive lineman selected in April.”

Well. 8 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR



What Fragoza Says

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in Week 1 and came back in Week 3 with two catches and 33 yards. It’s been an anticlimactic season so far for the OSU WR, but do we even need to see more?

In a receiving room alongside 2022 first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Smith-Njigba led the unit with 95 receptions, 1,606 yards, and nine touchdowns. Barring a setback, the JSN cooking channel will return to regularly scheduled programming shortly.”

Well. 39 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars-Dawand Jones, OT



What Fragoza Says

“Paris Johnson isn’t the only Ohio State OT worthy of a selection within the first two rounds. Dawand Jones is a massive 6’8″ and 370 pounds with an all-encompassing 89″ wingspan. If he gets his arms on pass rushers, they may as well take a knee. He’s improved his hand usage and moves exceptionally well for his size. Jones could be in the first-round conversation when the draft officially rolls around.”