Ohio State football prospects in latest PFF first round mock NFL draft

Our friends at Pro Football Focus do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.

The Buckeyes funnel a ton of Talent into the NFL and the 2023 NFL Draft may be even more loaded with Ohio State prospects than most due to the insane Talent on the Offensive side of the football. It’s time to dive into the latest first-round mock from Michael Renner and the Ohio State prospects he has been selected.

Well. 1 overall: Houston Texans- CJ Stroud, QB



What Renner Says

“The track record of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL is a talking point, but it doesn’t have any bearing on Stroud’s success at the next level. He plays the position differently than Dwayne Haskins or Justin Fields ever did. His average time to throw of 2.69 seconds through Week 5 of the college football season is nearly a half second faster than Fields’ average at Ohio State. Stroud fits the bill of an NFL pocket passer.”

Well. 16 overall: Tennessee Titans- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR



What Renner Says

“Smith-Njigba has been sidelined this season with a nagging hamstring injury, but it’s nothing that would affect his draft stock. He showed enough of what he could do last year when he racked up 95 catches for 1,595 yards and nine scores from the slot for the Buckeyes’ offense.”

Well. 17 overall: Las Vegas Raiders-Paris Johnson Jr., OT



What Renner Says

“Another Buckeye goes in the first round, and this time it’s right-guard-turned-left-tackle Paris Johnson Jr. His foot speed has shone on the edge, where he’s allowed only three pressures on 152 pass-blocking snaps this season. “

