Ohio State football prepared for frosty fall games in frigid February practices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shaky performance in windy conditions at Northwestern renewed questions about the Buckeyes’ ability to play in blustery Midwestern conditions.

It didn’t help that last year’s loss at Michigan came on a frosty, snowy afternoon. The scenarios were completely different — in weather conditions, quality of opponent and the stakes of the game. Yet for a team defining its offseason in part by reaffirming toughness, the lack of offensive push in Evanston was not a good look.

On his Thursday radio show on 97.1 FM, OSU Coach Ryan Day said the team performed some of its February drills outdoors to replicate the conditions they will face in the final month of the season.

“It’s toughness and execution,” Day said. “How tough are you going to be, how physical are you Gong to be and how well can you execute this time of the year?”

What else we learned Thursday:

• Day said both Dallan Hayden and Chip Trayanum practiced well last week and were ready to play, but the game conditions favored leaning so heavily on Miyan Williams. Against Indiana on Saturday, he expects to use more running back depth. “It’s time to get those guys some reps and get them going.”

It is unclear at this point what that means for TreVeyon Henderson, who has battled a foot injury and did not travel to Northwestern.

• If you have ever wondered about CJ Stroud’s non-slide slide at the end of running plays, Day said it is to avoid being marked down for forward progress at the start of a feet-first slide. Stroud prefers to “feel a soft spot” and dive forward while protecting himself.

• Emeka Egbuka is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player. Day says physicality and toughness are a big part of his game because of what OSU asks of him in the run game. They compared Egbuka to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

• Day expects Indiana’s offense to keep playing up-tempo as it has done all year. Many opponents have used the opposite strategy to try to limit the Buckeyes’ possessions.

• Paul Keels said on the radio show that former OSU and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday. His Cincinnati Bengals are on their bye week.

