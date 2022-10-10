Ohio State football pounds Michigan State 49-20, dominantly closing the season’s first half

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second year in a row, Ohio State football used Michigan State as validation of its dominance.

The Buckeyes took their Juggernaut on the road for the first time this season and replicated the result, Rolling 49-20 at Spartan Stadium. Setting aside a couple of glitches — CJ Stroud throwing his first career pick-six and some spotty cornerback play — this was the same punishing performance as the first five weeks.

Last season, OSU walloped the Spartans in a top-10 matchup at Ohio Stadium and scored 49 points in the first half. It appeared, for a moment, that a team struggling to find an identity and stabilize its defense had done both on the same afternoon.

That Assumption fell apart seven days later in Ann Arbor. The biggest tests of this Ohio State season remain ahead, including a resurgent Penn State and another season-ending date with Michigan.

So with a week off ahead and Iowa coming to the Horseshoe on Oct. 22, Ohio State again looks like one of the very best teams in college football – perhaps the best, pound for pound. The second half of the season will be about fulfilling that potential.

Record Breakers

Stroud threw six touchdown passes for the third time, and two of them have come against MSU. He finished with more touchdown passes than incompletions (five) while throwing for 361 yards in fewer than three quarters.

Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first OSU receiver with three games of three touchdown receptions. With his seven receptions for 131 yards he continued to emphasize the disparity between himself and lower-tier Big Ten defensive backs. His seven receptions went for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Many of those catches came with a flair.

He pulled in an over-the-shoulder catch to convert a third down that may have been the prettiest of the day. On another, OSU schemed to get him open over the middle, then his Acceleration fired him through a tunnel of four MSU defensive backs and into the end zone. On his third touchdown, he reached back around his defender to make the catch in the front of the end zone.

Harrison’s nine touchdowns in six games put him on pace for 18 in the regular season. That would be a single-season OSU record for any number of games.

• Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves the Michigan State game with an apparent injury

Lingering problem

Ohio State allowed a mere 3.1 yards per play through three quarters. The only Offensive touchdown it allowed was helped significantly by two big OSU penalties (more on that below).

Mike Hall Jr. played a reduced role but remained disruptive as ever, finishing with 2.5 sacks. Lathan Ransom started over Josh Proctor at Adjuster and intercepted Payton Thorne in the end zone on the game’s opening series.

However, the confident, assertive play the Buckeyes are getting at nine positions continues to magnify the scrutiny on the volatile play at cornerback.

Cam Brown returned to the starting lineup after a three-week absence for an unspecified injury. They committed two pass interference penalties in the first half. One came after the line displaced Thorne from the pocket. The other came one play after Denzel Burke made a nice open-field tackle to force third-and-4 in MSU territory.

Then Brown committed a horse collar tackle penalty that kept alive an MSU drive that ended with the Spartans’ only Offensive touchdown of the half. JK Johnson replaced him for a while.

Jordan Hancock did not make the trip for Ohio State, but Coach Ryan Day said the redshirt freshman is targeted to return against Iowa after the off week. Inconsistent cornerback play has stuck out in contrast to the confident plays on the ball being made at the other nine positions. It will presumably be a point of emphasis in the two-week gap before OSU’s next game.

What it means

Last season, Ohio State did not always emphasize its dominance against the messy middle of the Big Ten. Teams like Nebraska and Penn State could hang around into the fourth quarter. All of which was a precursor for the eventual undoing at Michigan.

This season, OSU has outscored Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State 150-51. It is averaging 7.8 yards per play, even when accounting for those garbage-time handoffs. And it has done that while missing Jaxon Smith-Njigba for all three games and one of its two primary running backs for each of the past two games.

What’s next

Nothing, at least in terms of a game next week. This season the off week bisects the schedule evenly. Next game is a home date on Oct. 22 with an Iowa offense that came into Saturday with only five more points for the season (82) than OSU scored in one night against Toledo (77).

–

