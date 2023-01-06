Ohio State football offseason transfer Portal tracker for 2023

Now that the book has been closed on the season for the Ohio State football program — in disappointing and dramatic fashion — we’ll be taking a forward look toward next season. We’ve already taken an extremely early look at the schedule for 2023, and now it’s time to focus on the roster.

Specifically, now that there’s nothing more to play for, you can bet that we’ll start to get news on OSU players that enter the transfer portal. We’ve already experienced a few putting their names in to keep options open, but don’t be surprised if we hear about a few more.

So, to make it easy to keep tabs on, we’re kicking off our Ohio State football offseason transfer Portal tracker and will update it as new players enter, and any developments with those already announced as looking at other programs.

Here’s where things stand just after the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Be sure to check back often as things tend to happen pretty quickly. First, we’ll focus on the guys looking to leave the program.

NEXT … Ohio State players Entering their names into the transfer Portal