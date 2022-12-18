Ohio State football makes its first transfer Portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple Offensive linemen transfer targets, the first Portal addition came on special teams.

Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.

Ferlmann, presumably a walk-on like OSU’s other long snappers, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State already expected to have two long Snappers on the roster next season in Mason Arnold and Max Lomonico. Longtime starter Bradley Robinson was in his final season of eligibility before suffering a season-ending injury in the Buckeyes’ seventh game.

Arnold took over as the primary long snapper and has no wild snaps. However, he was also involved in a miscommunication in the Michigan loss in which he snapped to punter Jesse Mirco when a fake had been called.

Ferlmann’s addition is the third special teams addition in as many years through the portal. Kickers Noah Ruggles (North Carolina, 2020) and Parker Lewis (USC, 2021) were also transferred.

Ferlmann also is the second transfer in from Arizona State in as many years. Running back/linebacker Chip Trayanum committed on Christmas Day 2021.

