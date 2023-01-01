Ohio State football long snapper Mason Arnold in transfer portal

Ohio State football will have a new long snapper in 2023.

Mason Arnold, who served as the Buckeyes’ long snapper for the back half of the 2022 season, entered the transfer portal, The Dispatch confirmed Sunday.

Arnold joined Ohio State as a walk-on in 2021, earning scholar-athlete honors in his first season with the team.

He played football at Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida before joining the Buckeyes and was rated as the No. 6 long snapper in the country as a senior.

Arnold replaced long-snapper Bradley Robinson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Iowa. Against Michigan, Arnold botched a snap on a fake punt try in the final game of the 2022 regular season.

Ohio State already added a transfer at long snapper prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, as former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann committed to the Buckeyes Dec. 17.

Ferlmann was the No. 7 long-snapping prospect out of Boulder Creek High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He redshirted his first season with the Sun Devils.

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 October 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 October 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 October 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 October 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7 Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 Nov. 19: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30 Nov. 26: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 December 31:Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

October 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

October 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

